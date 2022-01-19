CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt.j.g. Lauren Schindel, a Sailor from Pico Rivera, Calif., attached to Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility, participates in a tie-dye event held by the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) USO. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Larry Nalley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:25 Photo ID: 7019764 VIRIN: 220119-N-XH646-0002 Resolution: 5540x5504 Size: 4.86 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: PICO RIVERA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Larry Nalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.