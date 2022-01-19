Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO [Image 3 of 4]

    Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Larry Nalley 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2022) – Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) USO holds a tie-dye event on base. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Larry Nalley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:25
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Djibouti
    USO
    Camp Lemonnier

