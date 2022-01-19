CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2022) – Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) USO holds a tie-dye event on base. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Larry Nalley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:25 Photo ID: 7019766 VIRIN: 220119-N-XH646-0008 Resolution: 7121x5058 Size: 6.98 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Larry Nalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.