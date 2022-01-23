The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220123-N-YP095-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Katie Mahon, from Ormond Beach, Florida, briefs Sailors before a small boat evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

