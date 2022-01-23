220123-N-JR318-1271 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mike Ganousis, from St. Louis, fires an M4A1 carbine during a live-fire exercise on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7019760
|VIRIN:
|220123-N-JR318-1271
|Resolution:
|3634x2553
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
