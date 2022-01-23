220123-N-GP384-1107 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Brent Agee, from Detroit, carves a roast in a galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

