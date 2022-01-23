220123-N-JR318-1231 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal 1st Class Connor Lashus, left, from Dallas, acts as a safety observer while Explosive Ordnance Disposal 2nd Class Samuel Griess, from Sutton, Nebraska, fires an M4A1 carbine during a live-fire exercise on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

