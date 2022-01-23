PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown, from Chicago, track surface contacts on the ships self defense system in the tactical operations plot room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 16:52 Photo ID: 7019517 VIRIN: 220123-N-JC401-1007 Resolution: 5557x3705 Size: 2.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch [Image 106 of 106], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.