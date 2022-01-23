Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct operations [Image 104 of 106]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Yerson Zamora, from Houston, Texas, uses binoculars to track surface contacts as the starboard aft lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct operations [Image 106 of 106], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CVN 72
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT

