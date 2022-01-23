Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Yerson Zamora, from Houston, Texas, uses binoculars to track surface contacts as the starboard aft lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

Date Taken: 01.23.2022
by SA Julia Brockman