Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Sailors look into the horizon tracking surface contacts while on watch as the port aft lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

Date Taken: 01.23.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 by SA Julia Brockman