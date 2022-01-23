PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Owen Pattersontaylor, from San Diego, plots the position of surface contacts on a maneuvering board in the tactical operations plot room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Abraham Lincoln is conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7019512
|VIRIN:
|220123-N-JC401-1021
|Resolution:
|5390x3593
|Size:
|908.4 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors stand watch [Image 106 of 106], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
