EOD Conducts Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Benjamin McCabe, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, prepare ordinance materials for disposal at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2022. Training events are intended to familiarize Marines with explosives and how to execute procedures safely.

