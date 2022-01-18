Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Conducts Training [Image 15 of 16]

    EOD Conducts Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air station Cherry Point, North Carolina, disassemble a 2.75-inch rocket during a training event Jan. 18, 2022. Training events are intended to familiarize Marines with explosives and how to execute procedures safely.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7018446
    VIRIN: 220118-M-DV829-890
    Resolution: 4633x3276
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Conducts Training [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training
    EOD Conducts Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Conducts Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    training
    mcas cherry point
    .mil
    cratering charges
    2.75-inch rocket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT