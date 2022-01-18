Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air station Cherry Point, North Carolina, disassemble a 2.75-inch rocket during a training event Jan. 18, 2022. Training events are intended to familiarize Marines with explosives and how to execute procedures safely.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7018446
|VIRIN:
|220118-M-DV829-890
|Resolution:
|4633x3276
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Conducts Training [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT