Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron at Marine Corps Air station Cherry Point, North Carolina, disassemble a 2.75-inch rocket during a training event Jan. 18, 2022. Training events are intended to familiarize Marines with explosives and how to execute procedures safely.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7018446 VIRIN: 220118-M-DV829-890 Resolution: 4633x3276 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Conducts Training [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Jade Farrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.