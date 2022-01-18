EOD Conducts Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brian Wielhouwer, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, at Marine Corps Air station Cherry Point, North Carolina, prepares to fire a 2.75-inch rocket during a training event on Jan. 18, 2022. Training events are intended to familiarize Marines with explosives and how to execute procedures safely.

Date Taken: 01.18.2022
Location: NC, US