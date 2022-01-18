EOD Conducts Training

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conducted 2.75-inch rocket motor static fire and safe disposal of cratering charges at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2022. This training is intended to increase Marines knowledge and proficiency of assembly, disassembly, inserting abilities, and safe disposal of hazardous components in ordnance materials.

