    EOD Conducts Training

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Benjamin McCabe, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Symira Bostic 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conducted 2.75-inch rocket motor static fire and safe disposal of cratering charges at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2022. This training is intended to increase Marines knowledge and proficiency of assembly, disassembly, inserting abilities, and safe disposal of hazardous components in ordnance materials.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Location: NC, US
