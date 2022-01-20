U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachael Harland, of the 119th Services Flight, is greeted by her daughter and son as she returns from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia at Hector International Airport, Fargo, North Dakota, Jan. 20, 2022. The deployment was a regularly scheduled reserve component period (RCP) deployment in support of the U.S. Air Force air expeditionary force (AEF) structure of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 14:09
|Photo ID:
|7018243
|VIRIN:
|220120-Z-WA217-1090
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 119th Wing members return from deployment [Image 16 of 16], by David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT