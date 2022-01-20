119th Wing members return from deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erika Carruth, of the 119th Force Support Squadron, is greeted by her husband upon her return from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia at Hector International Airport, Fargo, North Dakota, Jan. 20, 2022. The deployment was a regularly scheduled reserve component period (RCP) deployment in support of the U.S. Air Force air expeditionary force (AEF) structure of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

