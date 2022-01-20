119th Wing members return from deployment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Satchel Tickel, of the 119th Services Flight, stands with his bags in the below zero temperatures as he returns from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia outside the Hector International Airport terminal, Fargo, North Dakota, Jan. 20, 2022. The deployment was a regularly scheduled reserve component period (RCP) deployment in support of the U.S. Air Force air expeditionary force (AEF) structure of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

