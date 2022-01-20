Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing members return from deployment

    119th Wing members return from deployment

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Satchel Tickel, of the 119th Services Flight, stands with his bags in the below zero temperatures as he returns from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia outside the Hector International Airport terminal, Fargo, North Dakota, Jan. 20, 2022. The deployment was a regularly scheduled reserve component period (RCP) deployment in support of the U.S. Air Force air expeditionary force (AEF) structure of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 14:10
    Photo ID: 7018252
    VIRIN: 220120-Z-WA217-1268
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing members return from deployment, by David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    NGB
    ANG
    National Guard
    Deployment

