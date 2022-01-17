220117-N-HG389-0015 SINGAPORE (Jan. 17, 2022) Personnel from the U.S. Embassy to Singapore unpack frozen carrots and place them in cooking pans during a combined community outreach event between the U.S. Embassy and Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) at Willing Hearts, Jan. 17. Willing hearts is a nonprofit organization that prepares, cooks and distributes approximately 11,000 meals a day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7016134
|VIRIN:
|220117-N-HG389-0015
|Resolution:
|3794x2525
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MLK Day Community Outreach [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT