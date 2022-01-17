Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MLK Day Community Outreach [Image 2 of 6]

    MLK Day Community Outreach

    SINGAPORE

    01.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220117-N-HG389-0002 SINGAPORE (Jan. 17, 2022) Derick Johnson, a management officer at the U.S. Embassy to Singapore stacks boxes of rice during a combined community outreach event between the U.S. Embassy and Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) at Willing Hearts, Jan. 17. Willing hearts is a nonprofit organization that prepares, cooks and distributes approximately 11,000 meals a day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 21:12
    Photo ID: 7016130
    VIRIN: 220117-N-HG389-0002
    Resolution: 3808x2535
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Day Community Outreach [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MLK Day Community Outreach
    MLK Day Community Outreach
    MLK Day Community Outreach
    MLK Day Community Outreach
    MLK Day Community Outreach
    MLK Day Community Outreach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Embassy
    Singapore
    Community
    COMLOG WESTPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT