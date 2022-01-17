220117-N-HG389-0029 SINGAPORE (Jan. 17, 2022) Lt. Eric Bryan, chaplain for Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) moves boxes of rice during a combined community outreach event between the U.S. Embassy and COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73at Willing Hearts, Jan. 17. Willing hearts is a nonprofit organization that prepares, cooks and distributes approximately 11,000 meals a day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7016133 VIRIN: 220117-N-HG389-0029 Resolution: 3922x2610 Size: 1023.33 KB Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MLK Day Community Outreach [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.