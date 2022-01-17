220117-N-HG389-0001 SINGAPORE (Jan. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Timothy Giffin unloads a van during a combined community outreach event between the U.S. Embassy to Singapore and Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) at Willing Hearts, Jan. 17. Willing hearts is a nonprofit organization that prepares, cooks and distributes approximately 11,000 meals a day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
This work, MLK Day Community Outreach [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
