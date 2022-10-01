220111-N-SS492-0110 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- An F-35B Lightning II attached to the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 sits on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. This is the first time F-35s have operated aboard Tripoli. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller)

Date Taken: 01.10.2022