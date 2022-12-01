220112-N-TT639-2064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2022) An F-35B Lightning II attached to the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 20:55 Photo ID: 7016114 VIRIN: 220112-N-TT639-2064 Resolution: 3708x2649 Size: 933.62 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220112-N-TT639-2064 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.