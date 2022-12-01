Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220112-N-TT639-2064 [Image 5 of 6]

    220112-N-TT639-2064

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220112-N-TT639-2064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2022) An F-35B Lightning II attached to the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 20:55
    Photo ID: 7016114
    VIRIN: 220112-N-TT639-2064
    Resolution: 3708x2649
    Size: 933.62 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

