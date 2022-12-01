Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220112-N-TT639-2051 [Image 4 of 6]

    220112-N-TT639-2051

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220112-N-TT639-2051 (Jan. 12, 2022) PACIFIC OCEAN Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame directs an F-35B Lightning II attached to the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12 Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

