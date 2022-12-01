220112-N-TT639-2051 (Jan. 12, 2022) PACIFIC OCEAN Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame directs an F-35B Lightning II attached to the “Flying Leathernecks” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12 Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

