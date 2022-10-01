Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Night Flight Ops [Image 1 of 6]

    Tripoli Night Flight Ops

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220111-N-SS492-0110 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2022) -- Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 11. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Night Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    F-35
    Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

