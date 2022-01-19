Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7]

    Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct training in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2022. The 241st ATCS conduct training by flight checking the landing control central system to ensure it meets all flight safety requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7016046
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-FP794-1188
    Resolution: 5391x3587
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Hawaii
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

