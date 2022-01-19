Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bob Owens and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Conner Martin, radar, airfield and weather technicians for the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, work on a radio inside the AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central radar systems in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

