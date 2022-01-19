Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii [Image 1 of 7]

    Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bob Owens and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Conner Martin, radar, airfield and weather technicians for the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, work on a radio inside the AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central radar systems in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7016039
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-FP794-1037
    Resolution: 3705x5568
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

