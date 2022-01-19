Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct training in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2022. The 241st ATCS conduct training by flight checking the landing control central system to ensure it meets all flight safety requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7016042 VIRIN: 220119-Z-FP794-1108 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.