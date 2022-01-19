Airman Conduct Training in Hawaii

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arthur Gregorian, a radar, airfield and weather technician for the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, utilizes an oscilloscope inside the AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central radar system in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

