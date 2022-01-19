Sgt. Leonardo Gonzalez, a food service noncommissioned officer at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant in Vicenza, Italy, showcases his creative pastry baking talents to help brighten the atmosphere at the restaurant. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7015433
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-SM279-844
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work
LEAVE A COMMENT