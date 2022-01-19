Sgt. Leonardo Gonzalez, a food service noncommissioned officer at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant in Vicenza, Italy, showcases his creative pastry baking talents to help brighten the atmosphere at the restaurant. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:49 Photo ID: 7015433 VIRIN: 220119-A-SM279-844 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.49 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.