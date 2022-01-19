Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work

VICENZA, Italy – The team at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant is known for excellent service and delicious and nutritious meals, but recently they stepped up their game another notch.



Restaurant manager Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Plog came up with an idea to brighten the atmosphere at the warrior restaurant and showcase the talents of his team.



Once a week during lunch various creative work from the Soldiers assigned to the Del Din Warrior Restaurant are displayed for everyone to enjoy, said Mark Knapp, food program manager, Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



As an example, one week Staff Sgt. Anthony Johnson, a food service noncommissioned officer at Del Din Warrior Restaurant, displayed some of the vibrant art pieces he creates. Another week, Sgt. Leonardo Gonzalez, a food service NCO at Del Din, demonstrated and showcased his creative pastry baking skills.



“South of the Alps is a bit brighter these days at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant,” Knapp said. “Showcasing these Soldiers’ talents once a week was a great idea and a big morale booster.”



“The Del Din manager challenged his team to display their talents, and we’re very proud of them for stepping it up,” said Jonathon Nolan, food program manager, Installation Logistics Directorate, 405th AFSB.



Knapp said it’s a pilot program at this point with the purpose of helping to bring a little more visibility to the warrior restaurant and its staff.



A big thank you to Sgt. Gonzalez and Staff Sgt. Johnson for volunteering first and displaying their passions and talents, said Knapp.



“The Del Din Warrior Restaurant is not just another place to eat,” Knapp said. “It’s a place to decompress, a place to relax with your coworkers and friends, and a place enjoy a good meal.”



“Passion is contagious, and it only takes a second to get hooked,” he said. “It gives our customers another reason to come into our warrior restaurant.”



The dining facility attendants, operational supplies and life cycle management of equipment at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant is managed by LRC Italy, 405th AFSB, and the restaurant is under the operational control of H Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment. The cooks and management at Del Din is the responsibility of H Co., 2-503rd AIR.



The Del Din Warrior Restaurant is located on Caserma Del Din, which was built on the former Dal Molin site, vacated by the Italian Air Force in 2008. Caserma Del Din is located in Vicenza and supports the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.

