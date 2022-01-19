Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work [Image 3 of 4]

    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Artwork created by Staff Sgt. Anthony Johnson, a food service noncommissioned officer with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, is proudly displayed at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 08:49
    Photo ID: 7015435
    VIRIN: 220119-A-SM279-987
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work
    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work
    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work
    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT