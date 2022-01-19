Artwork created by Staff Sgt. Anthony Johnson, a food service noncommissioned officer with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, is proudly displayed at the Del Din Warrior Restaurant in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7015435
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-SM279-987
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Atmosphere at Del Din Warrior Restaurant brightened by creativity, vibrant work
LEAVE A COMMENT