CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

Members from the Civic Action Team- Palau does construction on a house in Palau. The CAT is a tri-service deployment to Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The team is from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and they have 6 main objectives; Community Construction Projects, Community Relations Projects, Monument Maintenance, Apprenticeship Program, Medical Care and Camp Maintenance. (Courtesy Photo)
