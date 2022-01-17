Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years [Image 2 of 7]

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Civic Action Team- Palau return home January 17, 2022. The CAT is a tri-service deployment to Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The team is from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and they have 6 main objectives; Community Construction Projects, Community Relations Projects, Monument Maintenance, Apprenticeship Program, Medical Care and Camp Maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7014918
    VIRIN: 220117-F-LU725-1032
    Resolution: 2801x1738
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAT
    Civic Action Team
    Indo-Pacific
    CAT- Palau
    fostering regional partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT