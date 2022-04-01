Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years [Image 6 of 7]

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Civic Action Team- Palau stand in front of their camp for a photo. The CAT is a tri-service deployment to Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The team is from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and they have 6 main objectives; Community Construction Projects, Community Relations Projects, Monument Maintenance, Apprenticeship Program, Medical Care and Camp Maintenance. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7014922
    VIRIN: 220104-F-ZZ001-1003
    Resolution: 1280x958
    Size: 226.59 KB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAT
    Civic Action Team
    Indo-Pacific
    CAT- Palau
    fostering regional partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT