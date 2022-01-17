Members from the Civic Action Team- Palau return home January 17, 2022. The CAT is a tri-service deployment to Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The team is from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and they have 6 main objectives; Community Construction Projects, Community Relations Projects, Monument Maintenance, Apprenticeship Program, Medical Care and Camp Maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7014919
|VIRIN:
|220117-F-LU725-1051
|Resolution:
|4187x2416
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years
LEAVE A COMMENT