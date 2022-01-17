CAT- Palau maintains a long standing partnership for over 50 years

Members from the Civic Action Team- Palau return home January 17, 2022. The CAT is a tri-service deployment to Palau that has been running for over 50 years. The team is from the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and they have 6 main objectives; Community Construction Projects, Community Relations Projects, Monument Maintenance, Apprenticeship Program, Medical Care and Camp Maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

