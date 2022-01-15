Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Gymnastics Rocky Mountain Open 2022 [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Gymnastics Rocky Mountain Open 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- The U.S. Air Force Academy men's gymnastics team huddles before competing in the Rocky Mountain Open at the Academy's West Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 15, 2022. Air Force finished fifth with a score of 323.250. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

