U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Gymnastics Rocky Mountain Open 2022

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Patrick Hoopes rubs chalk on his hands before performing on the horizontal bar during the Rocky Mountain Open at the Academy's West Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 15, 2022. Air Force finished fifth with a score of 323.250. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

