U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Gymnastics Rocky Mountain Open 2022

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Oliver Zavel perfoms a parallel bars routine during the Rocky Mountain Open at the Academy's West Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 15, 2022. Air Force finished fifth with a score of 323.250. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US