U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Collin Hickey perfoms a floor routine during the Rocky Mountain Open at the Academy's West Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 15, 2022. Air Force finished fifth with a score of 323.250. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7014684
|VIRIN:
|220115-F-XS730-1002
|Resolution:
|3278x2182
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Gymnastics Rocky Mountain Open 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
