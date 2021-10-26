Passion deserving honor

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lashonda Grant, assigned to the 355th Wing, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 27, 2021. After 13 years of military basketball service, Grant was nominated and accepted to the Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
Date Taken:
|10.26.2021
Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 13:10
Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
