A Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame plaque belonging to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lashonda Grant sits on display for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 27, 2021. After 13 years of military basketball service, Grant was nominated and accepted to the Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 13:10 Photo ID: 7014275 VIRIN: 211026-F-CL785-1015 Resolution: 4710x3492 Size: 2.05 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passion deserving honor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.