Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Passion deserving honor [Image 1 of 6]

    Passion deserving honor

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame plaque belonging to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lashonda Grant sits on display for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 27, 2021. After 13 years of military basketball service, Grant was nominated and accepted to the Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7014275
    VIRIN: 211026-F-CL785-1015
    Resolution: 4710x3492
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passion deserving honor [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Passion deserving honor
    Passion deserving honor
    Passion deserving honor
    Passion deserving honor
    Passion Deserving honor
    Passion deserving honor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Passion deserving honor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Ramstein Lady Rams
    355th Wing
    Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame
    U.S. Armed Forces Europe Champs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT