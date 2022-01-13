Passion deserving honor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.13.2022

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lashonda Grant poses for a photo as an Osan Lady Defender at Osan Air Base, Korea. During her 13 years of basketball service in the Air Force, she joined a number of various military women’s basketball teams and competed all over the world against other military branches, and local teams in the areas where she was stationed. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022
    Basketball
    MVP
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame
    U.S. Armed Forces Europe

