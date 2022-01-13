Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passion Deserving honor [Image 5 of 6]

    Passion Deserving honor

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    The Osan Lady Defenders basketball team pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Korea. U.S. Air Force Lashonda Grant was a defender at Osan AB from November 2002 until November 2003 and from December 2006 until January 2008. (Courtesy photo)

