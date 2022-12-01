Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, lifts two 40 lbs. dumbbells over his head during a CrossFit class at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Grainger discovered his passion for fitness while deployed in 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
Master Sgt. Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
