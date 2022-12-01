Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, stretches with his fitness class to begin their workout at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Grainger recently accomplished his goal of joining the 1,000 lbs. club, a term used for competition powerlifters that move over 1,000 lbs. cumulatively over the three main events; squat, deadlift, and bench press. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

