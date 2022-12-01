U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, stretches with his fitness class to begin their workout at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Grainger recently accomplished his goal of joining the 1,000 lbs. club, a term used for competition powerlifters that move over 1,000 lbs. cumulatively over the three main events; squat, deadlift, and bench press. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7014002
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-ED409-0016
|Resolution:
|3604x2883
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Master Sgt. Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
LEAVE A COMMENT