U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, looks at the clock to time his rest period between sets at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Since joining the 1,000 lbs. club, Grainger’s next goal is to score above a 90 on his next official fitness assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 08:39 Photo ID: 7014003 VIRIN: 220112-F-ED409-0132 Resolution: 5493x3655 Size: 1.72 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.