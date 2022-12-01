Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 3 of 6]

    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, looks at the clock to time his rest period between sets at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Since joining the 1,000 lbs. club, Grainger’s next goal is to score above a 90 on his next official fitness assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 08:39
    Photo ID: 7014003
    VIRIN: 220112-F-ED409-0132
    Resolution: 5493x3655
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
    Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master Sgt. Grainger: Fitness Fanatic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fitness

    TAGS

    Health
    Fit to Fight
    GAFB
    Fitness
    AETC
    Goodfellow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT