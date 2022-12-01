U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, performs a devil’s press at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Grainger keeps himself on a rotating fitness routine preparing for both his official fitness assessment and competition powerlifting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 08:39 Photo ID: 7014005 VIRIN: 220112-F-ED409-0087 Resolution: 4168x2773 Size: 1.04 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.