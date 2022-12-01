U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dalton Grainger, 316th Training Squadron instructor, performs a devil’s press at his local gym, San Angelo, Texas, January 12, 2022. Grainger keeps himself on a rotating fitness routine preparing for both his official fitness assessment and competition powerlifting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7014005
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-ED409-0087
|Resolution:
|4168x2773
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Master Sergeant Grainger: Fitness Fanatic [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Master Sgt. Grainger: Fitness Fanatic
LEAVE A COMMENT