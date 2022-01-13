220113-N-LJ478-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Jon Ericsson (T-AO 194), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Eric Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7013885
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-LJ478-1002
|Resolution:
|2184x1456
|Size:
|814.47 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Eric Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT