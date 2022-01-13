Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Ensign Ana Mier 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    220113-N-BA874-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) An Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma helicopter drops off stores aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ana P. Mier)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:37
    Photo ID: 7013882
    VIRIN: 220113-N-BA874-1002
    Resolution: 2340x1560
    Size: 712.42 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Ana Mier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    South China Sea
    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)
    #UnitedWeSail
    #MSCDelivers

