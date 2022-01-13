USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea

220113-N-BA874-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) An Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma helicopter drops off stores aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ana P. Mier)
Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 05:37
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
